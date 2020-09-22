‘You’ll never fully heal from this’: North Laurel football team honors teammate who died

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mountain football team is grieving after losing a teammate and seeing one injured in an ATV accident this weekend.

While the accident was less than 48 hours ago, the North Laurel Jaguars took the field Monday, starting the process of healing.

“I’ve never had this happen in the 31 years I’ve coached,” said Coach Chris Larkey.

Sunday morning the team gathered learning sophomore Kole Robinson died and senior brother Konar was critically injured.

“We cried with each other, we prayed with each other. We got to FaceTime Konar and talk to him,” said Larkey.

“Kole, he is like a brother to me,” said Dylan Price, a senior.

“We did everything together always hung out. And I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Grant Woods, a senior.

“He would always be there with a smile on his face,” said Jerret Couch, defensive line coach.

“He was always ready to go...He was always ready to do something and have fun...I’ll miss him,” said Brodey Brinks, a senior.

Before North Laurel’s junior varsity game with Rockcastle County Monday, both teams held a 26.8 second moment of silence at the 26-yard line. Kole wore the number 26.

“It just...you’ll never fully heal from this our guys will never heal from this. It will be with them for the rest of their life because they are going to remember Kole,” said Larkey.

On their first drive, the Jaguars left Kole’s middle linebacker position open, playing their first drive with only ten players on defense.

North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey asked Kole’s mother what the team should do with their game Monday night. She said Kole would want his teammates to play.

“Every game we play right now for the rest of the season is going to be for Kole,” said Brandon Fletcher, a senior.

Teammates said when they FaceTimed Konar the first thing he said was beat South. The North Laurel, South Laurel rivalry will take place Friday night at South Laurel High School.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.