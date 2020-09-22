Advertisement

W.Va. Governor: everyone needs to go get tested

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While counties like Cabell have gone green on the West Virginia color code map, other counties across the Mountain State aren’t having the same progress.

“We’ve got to know where the problems are,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “You’ll never ever get out of any hole unless you know how deep in the hole you are, unless you know where you’re at.”

During his briefing on Monday, the governor encouraged everyone, especially people in orange and red counties, to go get tested for COVID-19, even children.

“Additional testing significantly will help your numbers,” he said. “You got two things, you’ve got the infection rate and you’ve got the positivity rate. The positivity rate will really move by additional testing.”

The positivity rate is the percentage of people with the virus verses the total number of tests taken, and the infection rate is the total number of those with COVID-19.

“If you test 3,000 and you have 10 positive, the amount of the positivity rate is really, really low. Under probably one percent. All we’re trying to do is get you under five (percent) and automatically your color goes to gold.”

Gov. Justice said they will be ramping up testing in red and orange counties. Currently, Putnam and Mingo counties are in the red. Kanawha, Logan, Boone, Fayette and Monongalia counties are in the orange.

“The more we test, the more likely we are to find somebody or people that have this disease that don’t know it.”

You can see a list of COVID-19 testing sites by clicking or tapping here.

