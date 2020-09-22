WATCH: Top five plays from week two of the sports season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming in at the number five spot on the soccer field, Aiden Fugate knocked one in for Perry Centra. The Commodores went on to win the Black Gold Cup 1-0.

In the number four spot, the Belfry Pirates. It’s Brett Coleman rolled and threw a bomb to wide-open Isaac Dixon, but it was not enough for the Pirates. They lost to Pikeville 20-14.

Coming in at the number two spot, it’s the Pulaski County Maroons. The Maroons were down with a little over a minute to go and Layton Abbott blocked the Eagles punt, and Jerrico Dixon walked it in for the touchdown. Pulaski County beat Madison Southern 21-15.

In the number one spot for the second week in a row, it’s the Pikeville Panthers.

Isaac McNamee found Zac Lockhart in the endzone, to give the Panthers their second consecutive win over Belfry since 1999 and 2000.

