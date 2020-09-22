Advertisement

VDH: One new COVID-19 related death reported in Lee County, Va.

(WHSV)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported new cases and one new death in our coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

The new death was reported in Lee County. We do not know the gender or age of the victim.

New cases were reported in Lee, Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson County.

Here is the latest update from VDH for the WYMT coverage area:

Buchanan County – 131 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 91 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 262 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Norton – 33 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Wise County – 392 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (2 new cases)

