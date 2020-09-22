UPS driver caught on camera kicking Okolona family’s chihuahua in the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Okolona woman is outraged after a UPS deliveryman allegedly kicked her Chihuahua in the face Saturday.

“My husband was watching it several times last night, and every time I heard Harvey yelp, you know,” a shaken up Michelle Shelton said.

Shelton watched the incident happen from her window, and it was also caught on camera. She had just let her 9-pound chihuahua, Harvey, out on his 15-foot lead.

“My dog never made contact with this guy, never made contact, he was only barking and he kicked the fire out of him,” Shelton said.

Shelton says there were plenty of places the driver could have left the package he was delivering to their house instead of approaching Harvey’s area. They get many deliveries each week and Shelton says her normal UPS delivery man usually pets her dogs.

While he can be a bit mouthy, Shelton says Harvey is all bark and no bite and is as sweet as can be.

“I would have expected him to kind of maybe give him a sideways shove with his foot, but he did not do that. He picked his foot up and kicked him in the face with his heel, and Harvey flew probably about two or three, maybe four feet and then he laid there for a few minutes. He didn’t get up,” Shelton said.

The video shows Shelton rush out to confront the driver as the recording ends, but instead of an apology or a reason why Shelton says the next words out of his mouth left her even more outraged.

“He just said ‘f-you and your dog’ and he left,” Shelton said. “He wouldn’t give us a chance to get the truck number or his name. He hit the gas and he was going probably about 40 miles an hour out of a neighborhood that’s a 25 mile an hour zone.”

While Harvey is a resilient little guy, Shelton has filed a police report and is looking into animal cruelty charges.

“It’s not fair. You know, that guy weighs probably 200 pounds and Harvey weighs nine,” Shelton said. “There’s no way that he was going to hurt the guy, not going to hurt him at all.”

UPS issued the following statement: “What we’ve seen in the video is disturbing. We are investigating and will take appropriate action. While we do not comment on specific personnel issues, broadly speaking, UPS does not tolerate cruelty to animals or unprofessional behavior by our employees.”

