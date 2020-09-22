Advertisement

University of Pikeville on 72-hour lockdown due to COVID-19 cases

UPike&#39;s campus
UPike&#39;s campus(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville is on a 72-hour lockdown due to concerns with the spread COVID-19.

Monday the university sent an email to its students, informing them that they must stay in their rooms, unless getting food, for the next 72-hours and all classes will move online.

“We are moving to Level 4 in our plan, which has a variety or restrictions that are designed to give us time to work with the Pike County Health Department to finish contact tracing and make sure we clean adequately.” UPIKE President Burton Webb told WYMT.

The level classification means there is a confirmed case on campus. According to the plan on the UPIKE website, “Level four will remain in place until the Pike County Health Department can contact trace and test. People who are infected will be isolated and their contacts quarantined.”

This comes after Pike County Health Department announced the county has seen more than 400 cases of COVID-19.

“We are working closely with UPIKE on all ongoing cases,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley. “Their plan, from the beginning, was to go to level 4 whenever they had an active breakout on campus. They are sticking to their plan.”

According to that plan, UPIKE’s goal with level four is to isolate the infections and adequately clean and disinfect any possibly contaminated area and return to a lower level in a safe manner.

More information about UPIKE’s plan can be found here.

