UK students now make up 25% of Lexington’s COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

The health department says 30 of those cases are among UK students. They say the number of UK students who have contracted the virus has now topped 2,000 and students now account for 25% of all of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases.

One new death was reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 72.

The cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 7,931.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

114 cases, Sept. 19

113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall told us they need the public to be more vigilant when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. They’ve also had issues with people wearing masks, but not wearing them properly.

“You need to wear the mask completely over your nose and your mouth,” Hall said. “It’s not either-or. You need to cover all of your nose, all of your mouth. This weekend I saw in the grocery store too many people who had it around their neck or just over part of their mouth. And you need to follow these guidelines to wear it properly.”

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. Today is also the last day of mobile testing at Yates elementary. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The current official state total is 61,917 cases and 1,112 deaths.

