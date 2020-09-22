Two SWVA schools transition to fully virtual learning after positive COVID-19 cases

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Two schools in Buchanan County will be transitioning back to virtual learning through October 2nd after positive COVID-19 cases among students.

In a Facebook post from the school system Monday, officials say two students tested positive for the virus.

The post states the health department is investigating and will contact people who may have been exposed and should quarantine.

As a result, all students at Council Elementary/Middle School and Council High School will switch back to full virtual learning until the schools re-open on October 5th.

All other Buchanan County Public Schools will continue to receive instruction as normal.