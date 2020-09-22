SWVA school board approves return to in-person learning four days a week

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County students will soon be allowed to return to in-person learning.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Wise County School Board voted 7–1 Monday to allow students who want to return to in-person learning to do so four days a week with Fridays remaining remote learning only.

The school system says it will continue to offer total virtual learning to those who wish to remain on that learning pathway.

In-person learning will begin Monday, September 28th.