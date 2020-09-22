Six arrested on drug charges in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Six people were arrested in Bell County on Monday night, with five charged with various drug-related offenses.

Bell County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling an area near Bradfordtown Road due to recent complaints of drug activity.

During the patrol, one of the deputies came upon a house with several people in the yard.

As the deputies arrived, 44-year-old Paul Holland of Pineville ran off and led one of the deputies on a nearly 100-yard chase. As he was being chased, Holland was seen throwing yellow distribution baggies and attempted to hide a backpack under some brush.

Holland subsequently gave up and was arrested. The yellow baggies were then collected and found to contain a substance believed to be meth. The backpack also contained suspected meth. Holland was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or evading police.

Another man, 62-year-old Elige Jones of Pineville, was also arrested after a search of his car yielded a glass pipe containing suspected meth residue. Jones admitted to smoking meth and marijuana before deputies arrived. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another search of a vehicle owned by 54-year-old Jerry Dale Hampton of Pineville yielded two large bags of suspected marijuana and a bag with marijuana residue. Hampton was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

46-year-old Janet Saylor of Pineville was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

47-year-old David Partin of Emmalena was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

50-year-old Henry Grubbs of Pineville was also arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.

