Advertisement

Six arrested on drug charges in Bell County

Evidence seized by Bell County Sheriff's deputies after six arrests Monday night.
Evidence seized by Bell County Sheriff's deputies after six arrests Monday night.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Six people were arrested in Bell County on Monday night, with five charged with various drug-related offenses.

Bell County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling an area near Bradfordtown Road due to recent complaints of drug activity.

During the patrol, one of the deputies came upon a house with several people in the yard.

As the deputies arrived, 44-year-old Paul Holland of Pineville ran off and led one of the deputies on a nearly 100-yard chase. As he was being chased, Holland was seen throwing yellow distribution baggies and attempted to hide a backpack under some brush.

Holland subsequently gave up and was arrested. The yellow baggies were then collected and found to contain a substance believed to be meth. The backpack also contained suspected meth. Holland was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or evading police.

Another man, 62-year-old Elige Jones of Pineville, was also arrested after a search of his car yielded a glass pipe containing suspected meth residue. Jones admitted to smoking meth and marijuana before deputies arrived. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another search of a vehicle owned by 54-year-old Jerry Dale Hampton of Pineville yielded two large bags of suspected marijuana and a bag with marijuana residue. Hampton was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

46-year-old Janet Saylor of Pineville was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

47-year-old David Partin of Emmalena was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

50-year-old Henry Grubbs of Pineville was also arrested for an outstanding bench warrant.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

$1M given to Eastern Kentucky University School of Business

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Louisville couple have donated $1 million to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business to support its Center for Professional Sales.

State

Kentucky wins quick federal approval for extra jobless aid

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky has won federal approval for another infusion of extra unemployment payments for many people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Savannah King

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Savannah graduated from Knox Central High School on the honor roll with a 3.8 GPA.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 700 cases each since the pandemic began in March. Pike County just crossed 400 cases this week.

News

New horseracing facilities coming to Whitley County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Southern Kentucky is on tap to receive not one, but two facilities to expand horse racing.

News

Fire at Fugate Entertainment Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

University of Pikeville in 72-hour quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Hazard, Perry County announce tentative plans for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
All plans depend on Governor Andy Beshear’s approval.

News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30