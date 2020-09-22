Several mountain football teams cancel games due to COVID-19 concerns
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the high school football season enters week three, there are several games that have been canceled.
These three matchups are not happening this week here in the mountains:
- Garrard County at Jackson County
- Rockcastle County at Estill County
- Middlesboro at Morgan County
In addition to COVID-19 concerns, the cancelation of the MHS/MCHS game is due to several players being injured for Morgan County.
Morgan Co. Vs. Middlesboro football game on Friday has now been cancelled— Chris Trusty (@ChrisTrusty11) September 22, 2020
We will update this list if any other teams decide to cancel.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.