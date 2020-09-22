Several mountain football teams cancel games due to COVID-19 concerns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the high school football season enters week three, there are several games that have been canceled.

These three matchups are not happening this week here in the mountains:

- Garrard County at Jackson County

- Rockcastle County at Estill County

- Middlesboro at Morgan County

In addition to COVID-19 concerns, the cancelation of the MHS/MCHS game is due to several players being injured for Morgan County.

Morgan Co. Vs. Middlesboro football game on Friday has now been cancelled — Chris Trusty (@ChrisTrusty11) September 22, 2020

We will update this list if any other teams decide to cancel.

