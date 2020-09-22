Advertisement

Protesters out again in Logan County

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Protesters were back at the Logan County Board of Education Monday.

The gathering was a follow-up to a “let us play” protest on Friday. Last week, students and parents claimed that they would be at the county board every day until a decision is made.

Protesters are once again asking the board to abide by state rules. On the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 color-coded map, Logan County is in the gold. Guidelines from this category would let students attend school in-person and participate in sports.

Monday’s protest had a small turnout, and most people left within the first hour.

“I think if they take the right precautions, keep their hands clean, do what they are supposed to do, and they will be OK,” said Ashley Goodman, a parent.

Goodman has lost two family members to COVID-19. She isn’t scared of her children catching the virus, though. The main reason she wants her son back in school is so he can get back to football. She says college scouts have shown interest, and his recruiting film will suffer if he doesn’t get back to business.

In addition to protesting the current rules, the small crowd reacted to new developments during the weekend. The county’s board president penned a letter to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Sunday. He asked the governor’s office to reconsider previous guidance issued by the WVSSAC. The board opted out of in-person classes on Aug. 19. Because of that decision, the county wasn’t allowed to participate in sports.

Farley wants the governor’s office to reverse that rule, so students can learn remotely and participate in extracurricular activities.

Parents at the protest said they would be OK with that decision.

“If the NFL can play and the colleges can play, why can’t high school, it’s no different,” said Dewey Gore, a parent.

But the governor’s office hasn’t responded to the letter. Athletes say they will be taking their problems to the county board.

“We are definitely going or be out here at five o’clock tomorrow,” said Evan Mullins, a student from Logan County.

The county board of education does plan on discussing their re-entry plan at Tuesday night’s meeting. Students and parents plan on speaking at the meeting and protesting outside.

