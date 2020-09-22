Advertisement

Ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County

39-year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville was last heard from on July 30, according to Kentucky State Police
39-year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville was last heard from on July 30, according to Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is seeking public help to find a missing person.

On August 12, KSP was notified of a missing woman in Pike County. 39 year-old Valorie Hunt of Pikeville last contacted her family from a home in the Lick Creek area on July 30.

Hunt is white, 5′8″ tall, and is 160 pounds, with brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on Valorie Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Several mountain football teams cancel games due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Five mountain teams will not have a game Friday night. Four of them were playing each other.

Regional

Two SWVA schools transition to fully virtual learning after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
In a Facebook post from the school system Monday, officials say two students tested positive for the virus.

Regional

VDH: One new COVID-19 related death reported in Lee County, Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Virginia Department of Health reported new cases and one new death in our coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

Latest News

State

UK students now make up 25% of Lexington’s COVID cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

News

Section of I-75 in Madison Co. back open after crash, fuel spill

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A crash on Interstate 75 is caused traffic to back up in Madison County.

Regional

SWVA school board approves return to in-person learning four days a week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Wise County students will soon be allowed to return to in-person learning.

Forecast

Fall feel continues as the season officially arrives

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Fall, y’all! The Autumn Equinox officially takes place at 9:30 a.m. It’s shaping up to be another nice day for it.

News

Investigation underway following large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter and Dakota Makres
A portion of Kentucky Highway 15 that was closed due to large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County has now reopened.

Regional

Encouraging COVID-19 testing

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news