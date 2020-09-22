One more day of sunshine before rain chances return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine continues Wednesday and you’ll want to get out and enjoy it before those rain chances return back to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will start to see a few more clouds tonight with overnight lows slightly warmer. We’ll drop into the lower 50s, but some spots could be cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Highs will warm up a little bit Wednesday as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows will be warmer Wednesday night because clouds will increase ahead of Tropical Storm Beta.

Thursday and Friday

The forecast has changed drasticalluy over the past 24 hours. Some models have the remnants of Beta moving into the mountains Thursday into Friday bringing heavy rain back to the mountains. Now, the National Hurricane Center does not have Beta moving into the region until Friday while models have it moving into the region Thursday. There is time for the forecast to change, so we will have to watch it closely.

As of now, it looks like the heaviest rain moves in later Thursday into Friday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We look to clear out by Friday night football, for now.

Extended Forecast

We look to remain mostly dry now for the weekend. We’ll be slightly warmer with highs near 80 Saturday and highs in the upper 70s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunshine is likely for both days with some stray rain chances.

Another cold front looks to move in Monday into Tuesday bringing us a cool down and maybe some rain chances. Monday highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and we could cool off into the upper 60s for highs by Tuesday.

