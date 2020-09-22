New Starbucks location coming

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new Starbucks is coming to the Morehead area.

According to the City of Morehead, the business will be located right off of Interstate 64 on Hampton Way.

The location will also have a drive thru.

Starbucks is known for its coffee, tea and espresso concoctions.

Officials say developers Mike Wiles, of Paducah, and Eric Brewer, of Lexington, state construction is set to begin in mid-October.

A planned opening is set for late April 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.