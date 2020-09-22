New horseracing facilities coming to Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Southern Kentucky is on tap to receive not one, but two facilities to expand horse racing.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is being asked to approve a new license for an endeavor in Whitley County, including both Corbin and Williamsburg.

The plans are part of an endeavor between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs and is contingent upon approval of the pari-mutuel racing license.

The Corbin facility will see a new track for live Standardbred racing and a facility for historical race betting.

“So, Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced a new racing facility in the city of Corbin. A Standardbred racing track, which is harness racing," said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

The facility in Williamsburg could also see a hotel and a restaurant, which Mayor Roddy Harrison says could result in dozens if not several hundred new jobs.

“It’s going to really, really help our community. We are talking 200 new jobs. And the coincide what’s going to happen in Corbin," said Harrison.

“We have found out that they are pretty nice paying jobs. $15 to $18 an hour maybe. For us, it’s a small factory coming into town," Harrison added.

“I don’t know what the last traffic count of I-75 is, but it’s one of the most trafficked interstates in the nation. To be able to pull people off that thoroughfare, there’s a wonderful opportunity for Keeneland and the city of Corbin," said Razmus.

Should the facilities get approval, they could break ground as soon as early next year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.