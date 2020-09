HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Savannah King is a Mountain Student Achiever Achiever.

Savannah graduated from Knox Central High School on the honor roll with a 3.8 GPA.

While at Knox Central, Savannah placed 5th in the state for pole vaulting, won the 51st district in soccer and she went to state in archery.

