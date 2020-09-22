Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 472. Eight are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 12 new cases and three probable cases. Knott County had 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 172. Leslie County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 65. There are three new cases in Letcher County bringing the county’s total to 120 and Perry County had one new case which brings the county’s total to 329. Health officials also reported 23 recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and one probable case in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 300. Jackson County has four new cases which brings the county’s total to 215. Rockcastle County reported two new cases, one probable case and two recovered cases. The county’s total is 121.

The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new cases, one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 470 with 72 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 422.

The Floyd County Health Department reported one new case which brings the county’s total to 175. 13 of those are active.

