Large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park closes Highway 15

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County Monday evening has closed a portion of Kentucky Highway 15.

Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT that Highway 15 is completely shut down in the area around the fire.

A viewer sent WYMT this video of the fire:

WYMT has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.