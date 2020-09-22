Advertisement

Kentucky wins quick federal approval for extra jobless aid

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has won federal approval for another infusion of extra unemployment payments for many people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Tuesday. The approval comes one day after Beshear signaled his administration requested the supplemental $400 in weekly jobless benefits for an additional three weeks.

Beshear says the go-ahead means qualified Kentuckians will receive higher benefits for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

Supplemental payments for Kentucky were approved initially for three weeks prior to Aug. 22.

Beshear’s office says more than 100,000 Kentuckians qualified for those extra payments.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

$1M given to Eastern Kentucky University School of Business

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Louisville couple have donated $1 million to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business to support its Center for Professional Sales.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Savannah King

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Savannah graduated from Knox Central High School on the honor roll with a 3.8 GPA.

News

Six arrested on drug charges in Bell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Six people were arrested in Bell County on Monday night, with five charged with various drug-related offenses.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 700 cases each since the pandemic began in March. Pike County just crossed 400 cases this week.

News

New horseracing facilities coming to Whitley County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Southern Kentucky is on tap to receive not one, but two facilities to expand horse racing.

News

Fire at Fugate Entertainment Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

University of Pikeville in 72-hour quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Hazard, Perry County announce tentative plans for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
All plans depend on Governor Andy Beshear’s approval.

News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30