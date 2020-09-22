Kentucky wins quick federal approval for extra jobless aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has won federal approval for another infusion of extra unemployment payments for many people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Tuesday. The approval comes one day after Beshear signaled his administration requested the supplemental $400 in weekly jobless benefits for an additional three weeks.

Beshear says the go-ahead means qualified Kentuckians will receive higher benefits for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

Supplemental payments for Kentucky were approved initially for three weeks prior to Aug. 22.

Beshear’s office says more than 100,000 Kentuckians qualified for those extra payments.

