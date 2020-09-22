Kentucky State Police teams up with Corvette Club, raising money and boosting economy

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corvette Club from Fort Wayne Indiana made a stop in Corbin Tuesday as part of the clubs tour with Kentucky State Police.

KSP is escorting the Fort Wayne Indiana 50th Anniversary Corvette Group this week through out the state of Kentucky after the club made a donation to the department’s Trooper Island.

“They are donating their money to a great cause so we just make sure they get safely from point A to point B, make sure they have a great experience here in the commonwealth and eastern Kentucky,” said KSP Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington.

Tuesday, Kentucky State Police has two unique vehicles assisting with the event. An old police car dated back to the 1940′s or 50′s was on hand with a trooper dressed in a date specific uniform. KSP also has a Corvette that the agency confiscated during a drug bust, that is part of the excursion.

“We usually don’t use it to go out and do speed traps or anything like that we usually use it for public relation and we also use it for details to show the state,” said Trooper Pennington.

The trip will benefit more than just Trooper Island. As the club makes numerous stops around the state this week, towns and cities visited, like Corbin Tuesday, receive an economical boost.

“What this does is essentially brings people into the community from outside the community to spend new money,” said Director of Corbin Tourism, Maggy Kriebel. “Our hope is that they have such an amazing experience here today that they will come back and visit us in the future.”

The club spent Monday at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, that is where it started Tuesday before making a stop in Corbin.

