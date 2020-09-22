Advertisement

Is COVID being spread between players from different schools on the field?

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following week two of high school football.

Now, a new question on some minds, is the virus being spread between players from different schools while on the field?

Woodford County High School can be added to the list of football teams that won’t be playing for at least the next two weeks. The whole team will be in quarantine following at least one positive COVID-19 case.

“The biggest problem we’re having, statewide, is the general public has their own opinion about masking,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

Tackett issued a warning to schools last week that weren’t following COVID protocols at their football games.

“A local school was told that once people were seated, they could take their masks off," Tackett said. "They said they were told that by their health department. So, Department of Public Health, I told them that and they contacted the health department and said ‘absolutely not true.’ There’s just a lot of misinformation.”

Tackett says issues with those schools have been resolved. Now, two schools not involved in those problems, are starting their own 14-day quarantines.

“A player from another school we played had tested positive," said Coach Dennis Johnson, Woodford County High School football. "So, one of our kids, yesterday, his mother went and got him tested and he tested positive. So, that put our whole team in quarantine.”

Woodford County High School played Franklin County on Friday. Franklin County has multiple confirmed cases. Now, Woodford County has one of its own. Both teams will be quarantining, and games for the next two weeks have been canceled.

“Take it one day at a time," Coach Johnson said. "When we’re able to get back to going to school and football practice, I think all of our kids will be ready.”

Emergency Physician Doctor Ryan Stanton says because the players tested positive so quickly after playing Friday night, they most likely didn’t transmit the virus between each other on the field.

He says a bigger issue is that people are asymptomatic and could be spreading it to teammates, coaches, fans or other players without knowing.

