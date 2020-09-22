I-75 partially shut down in Madison Co. due to crash, fuel spill

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash on Interstate 75 is causing traffic to back up in Madison County.

TRAFFIC ALERT:



I-75 Northbound at the 90 Exit is shut down due to a traffic collision and fuel spill. Emergency crews are on scene at this time. No injuries are reported and clean-up is underway. Expect traffic to be affected and seek alternate routes if necessary. — Richmond KY Police (@RichmondPDKY) September 22, 2020

A box truck went over a guard rail and into an embankment near Exit 90 early Tuesday morning.

The driver wasn’t hurt but fuel did spill from the truck. Officials say cleanup is underway.

As of now, police are blocking the ramp and it’s causing traffic to back up.

Crews don’t have a timeline on when the scene will be clear. Drivers are encouraged to take another route to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

