Advertisement

How your dog can help save a life by being a blood donor

North American Veterinary Blood Bank looking for canine blood donors in the Knoxville area
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Virginia blood bank is looking to Knoxville for four-legged donors.

The North American Veterinary Blood Bank in Bristow, Virginia helps provide life-saving blood transfusions for dogs.

Casey Mills with the blood bank says in cases of critical injury or illness, animals need blood transfusions just like people do.

“With each donation, we can actually break it up in a way that it can actually save four other dogs, just buy one full donation," said Mills. "Each new donor can make a huge impact on their community.”

Mills says the donation process is quick and painless, lasting only 2 to 3 minutes, with each donor receiving numbing ointment, lots of peanut butter and snuggles.

Dog donors will also receive free annual vet exams and blood work.

The organization said they hope to set up a shop in Knoxville as long as they get enough furry friends to become regular donors.

“If we see an overwhelming community response, and there are several dogs willing to join this program, then we want to get started as quickly as possible," said Mills.

Some of the qualifications for donors include:

  • Between 1-7 years old
  • Greater than 50lbs
  • Friendly temperament
  • Up to date on Rabies and Distemper vaccines
  • Regularly take flea/tick/heartworm preventatives
  • Not on medication for chronic illness
  • Have never received a blood transfusion

To sign up and learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

SWVA school board approves return to in-person learning four days a week

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Wise County students will soon be allowed to return to in-person learning.

Forecast

Fall feel continues as the season officially arrives

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Fall, y’all! The Autumn Equinox officially takes place at 9:30 a.m. It’s shaping up to be another nice day for it.

News

Highway 15 back open after large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter and Dakota Makres
A portion of Kentucky Highway 15 that was closed due to large fire at the former Fugate’s Water Park in Perry County has now reopened.

Regional

Encouraging COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
11 O'clock news

State

WATCH | Group prepares to protest Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Group prepares to protest Breonna Taylor decision

Latest News

State

WATCH | David McAtee’s mother, niece file wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
David “YaYa” McAtee was shot and killed in the doorway of his barbecue restaurant in west Louisville back in June.

Regional

W.Va. Governor: everyone needs to go get tested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“The more we test, the more likely we are to find somebody or people that have this disease that don’t know it," the governor said.

State

KDMC seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The hospital says they're seeing the number of cases in rural areas start to escalate.

State

UPS driver caught on camera kicking Okolona family’s chihuahua in the face

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An Okolona woman is outraged after a UPS deliveryman allegedly kicked her Chihuahua in the face Saturday.

News

Large fire at former Fugate’s Water Park closes Highway 15 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘You’ll never fully heal from this’: North Laurel football team honors teammate who died 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11