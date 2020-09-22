Advertisement

Group prepares to protest Breonna Taylor decision

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the group The Poor People’s Campaign say they rally together to fight social and political wrongdoings. Today, calling the lack of prosecution in Breonna Taylor’s death, so far, one of those injustices.

“Justice being that those officers are charged with first degree, second degree, or some kind of murder charge,” Tayna Fogle said.

With the group, Fogle refers to the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s killing. The response comes after word of a possible grand jury announcement in the coming days in Taylor’s case.

“So if the National Guard is deployed to Louisville, their missions would be limited specific in support of LMPD and in protection of critical infrastructure," Governor Andy Beshear said. "But outside of that we’re not going to comment on their mission for the safety of those National Guard members.”

Gov. Beshear didn’t say if the Guard had been authorized or would be, but the federal buildings in downtown Louisville have been closed and borders surrounding them put up.

“I believe, and this is just from Tayna Fogle, that they already have the decision.”

Some groups say they already have plans to rally in downtown Lexington once a decision is made.

“It’s going to be a sad day in Kentucky," Fogle said.

Daniel Cameron’s office did not comment on whether the case was being presented to a grand jury, when asked by our sister station, WAVE 3 News.

