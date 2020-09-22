Gordon Ramsay searching for young food lovers for new travel show
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey is on the search for teen and young adult food lovers for a new television show.
Ramsay’s production company tweeted a video calling for “16-21-year-olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination.”
Ramsay said teens and young adults with a desire to explore the world and a passion for adventure and food are the perfect candidates for the new show.
Individuals interested in applying to be a contestant are required to fill out a 45-question survey. The questions include naming a signature dish and rating cooking skills. To apply, click here.
