Gordon Ramsay searching for young food lovers for new travel show

(WVLT) - Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey is on the search for teen and young adult food lovers for a new television show.

Ramsay’s production company tweeted a video calling for “16-21-year-olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination.”

Ramsay said teens and young adults with a desire to explore the world and a passion for adventure and food are the perfect candidates for the new show.

Individuals interested in applying to be a contestant are required to fill out a 45-question survey. The questions include naming a signature dish and rating cooking skills. To apply, click here.

