Fall feel continues as the season officially arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Fall, y’all! The Autumn Equinox officially takes place at 9:30 a.m. It’s shaping up to be another nice day for it.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog will be around again this morning in spots. Most locations start off similar temperature-wise to yesterday. Some spots could even be a touch warmer.

Sunny skies highlight the forecast, but I do think we add a few more clouds in this afternoon and tonight. Highs will again be in the low 70s before dropping into the low 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

We stay dry again on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. We should be a little warmer too with highs getting into the mid-70s for most. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night will hold in a little heat, keeping us in the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows.

We bring back some rain chances starting late Thursday. Right now, Thursday is trending a little drier, but I can’t rule out some stray showers in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Friday and Saturday we go back to scattered chances with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re still keeping an eye on the potential remnants of Tropical Storm Beta for Sunday, but the latest models have trended a little drier, so we’ll have to see how much of that moisture makes it to us.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Sunday with lows in the 50s and 60s.

