Advertisement

Fall feel continues as the season officially arrives

Fall leaves (Pixabay)
Fall leaves (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Fall, y’all! The Autumn Equinox officially takes place at 9:30 a.m. It’s shaping up to be another nice day for it.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog will be around again this morning in spots. Most locations start off similar temperature-wise to yesterday. Some spots could even be a touch warmer.

Sunny skies highlight the forecast, but I do think we add a few more clouds in this afternoon and tonight. Highs will again be in the low 70s before dropping into the low 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

We stay dry again on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. We should be a little warmer too with highs getting into the mid-70s for most. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night will hold in a little heat, keeping us in the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows.

We bring back some rain chances starting late Thursday. Right now, Thursday is trending a little drier, but I can’t rule out some stray showers in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Friday and Saturday we go back to scattered chances with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re still keeping an eye on the potential remnants of Tropical Storm Beta for Sunday, but the latest models have trended a little drier, so we’ll have to see how much of that moisture makes it to us.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Sunday with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 21, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Forecast

Fall officially begins with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue for the first official day of fall!

Forecast

Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

Forecast

More sunshine heading into the new week

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Overnight lows will get chilly once again and dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 21st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-September 21st, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 11PM Forecast - September 20th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Fall is here and it brought the nice weather with it

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will need a light jacket this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11