Employees at jail test positive for COVID-19

Boyd County Detention Center
Boyd County Detention Center(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two employees at the Boyd County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Jailer Bill Hensley, one deputy tested positive over the weekend after he wasn’t feeling well.

Hensley says mass testing is taking place Monday on all employees.

Another employee was showing symptoms so he was tested early and it came back positive.

The Jailer says they are working with King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Boyd County Health Department to help test and determine what inmates need to be tested.

