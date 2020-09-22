Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two southern Kentucky cities are on tap for an expansion of horse racing.

Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced the filing of a new license for endeavors in both Corbin and Williamsburg.

A field just off Interstate 75 exit 11 in Williamsburg is where one of two facilities will be built. Provided that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approves a new pari-mutuel racing license, the area could see a lot of growth in the horse racing industry.

Just a field now, but could this spot in Williamsburg off I-75 Exit 11 be one of two locations for a major expansion of horse racing in Kentucky? More at 1230 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Ag85Mkw5eF — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 22, 2020

Corbin will actually see a new track for live Standardbred racing and there will be a facility for historical horse race betting. The track in Corbin will be built on a 150-acre parcel near the Corbin bypass and Allison Boulevard. It will also have 100 of the HHR machines.

For a town like Corbin with already so much, Mayor Suzie Razmus believes this will be another big reason to visit the area, with southern Kentucky not having anything like it.

“I don’t know what the last traffic count of I-75 is, but it’s one of the most trafficked interstates in the nation," Mayor Razmus said. "To be about to pull people off that thoroughfare, there’s a wonderful opportunity for Keeneland and the city of Corbin.”

The facility in Williamsburg could also see a hotel and Mayor Roddy Harrison says the result could be dozens if not several hundred new jobs.

“We found out that they are pretty nice paying jobs," Mayor Harrison said. "I mean, $15 to $18 an hour jobs, maybe. Yeah, for us, that is a small factory coming in.”

No timetable was given on when construction will start, but Mayor Harrison says he is optimistic it will be next year.

