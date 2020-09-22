Advertisement

Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two southern Kentucky cities are on tap for an expansion of horse racing.

Keeneland and Kentucky Downs have announced the filing of a new license for endeavors in both Corbin and Williamsburg.

MORE: Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

A field just off Interstate 75 exit 11 in Williamsburg is where one of two facilities will be built. Provided that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approves a new pari-mutuel racing license, the area could see a lot of growth in the horse racing industry.

Corbin will actually see a new track for live Standardbred racing and there will be a facility for historical horse race betting. The track in Corbin will be built on a 150-acre parcel near the Corbin bypass and Allison Boulevard. It will also have 100 of the HHR machines.

For a town like Corbin with already so much, Mayor Suzie Razmus believes this will be another big reason to visit the area, with southern Kentucky not having anything like it.

“I don’t know what the last traffic count of I-75 is, but it’s one of the most trafficked interstates in the nation," Mayor Razmus said. "To be about to pull people off that thoroughfare, there’s a wonderful opportunity for Keeneland and the city of Corbin.”

The facility in Williamsburg could also see a hotel and Mayor Roddy Harrison says the result could be dozens if not several hundred new jobs.

“We found out that they are pretty nice paying jobs," Mayor Harrison said. "I mean, $15 to $18 an hour jobs, maybe. Yeah, for us, that is a small factory coming in.”

No timetable was given on when construction will start, but Mayor Harrison says he is optimistic it will be next year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several mountain football teams cancel games due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
Five mountain teams will not have a game Friday night. Four of them were playing each other.

Sports

Coin toss to be used to start Kentucky high school basketball games in 2020-2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
As part of the Covid-19 protocol for high school basketball in Kentucky, the jump ball used to start games is being replaced by a coin toss.

Sports

WATCH: Top five plays from week two of the sports season

Updated: 21 hours ago
Check out to see if your team made the cut!

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten: Week 2

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Check out this week's Alice Llolyd College Mountain Top Ten!

Latest News

Sports

Watch: UK Football Coach Mark Stoops holds weekly news conference

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Kentucky Wildcats will kick off their 2020 football season this weekend in Auburn, Alabama against the number eight team in the country.

Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Miami surges, Oklahoma State tumbles in new college football rankings

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By CBS News Staff
There was not much movement in the college football rankings, and the Wildcats remain in the Top 25 as Marshall moves in.

Sports

WATCH: Mountain teams battle on the volleyball court at Champions of the Mountains tournament

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch highlights from the Champions of the Mountains volleyball tournament, hosted by Pikeville and Pike Central on Saturday, September 19.

Sports

WATCH: High school football Two-Minute Drill: Week 2

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Watch the High School Football Two-Minute Drill from Week 2, as we recap all the action from around the Mountains.

Sports

Pulaski Co. gets defensive, hands Madison Southern 21-15 loss

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
The Maroons score on two interceptions and a blocked punt

Sports

Big Blue Madness Campout is canceled this year

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Big Blue Madness campout has been officially canceled.