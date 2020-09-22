City of Hazard, Perry County announce tentative plans for Halloween

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those hoping for an extended period of Halloween celebration and euphoria in the Perry County area may want to wait a little.

The city announced its tentative plans for the holiday celebration via its official Facebook page on Friday, a layout that includes trick or treating as well as trunk or treat events.

“I’ve met with Judge (Scott) Alexander and we want to do it all at the same time on Halloween night," Hazard mayor Happy Mobelini said.

Plans include a one-night celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on October 31, something that downtown coordinator Bailey Richards says is safe for everyone.

“That way we can still have Halloween, a safe Halloween, a healthy Halloween without having to worry about as many exposure points," Richards said.

Richards went on to say that the city’s initial Facebook post was misread by many, stating that trunk or treats and other forms of celebration were never taken out of consideration.

“When we had initially said that we wanted everything on one night, people thought that that meant that we weren’t going to let those things," Richards said. "We did have in that post that they were allowed, but they all had to be on that night.”

This is not all set-in-stone, however.

Both Richards and Mobelini emphasized that they are currently awaiting approval from Governor Andy Beshear’s office, hoping for the best as October nears.

“Myself and the judge and the city commissioner and the magistrates, we made a decision, if we’re allowed to do it, we’re going to have Halloween on Halloween night from 5:30 to 7:30," Mobelini said. "Not just the city, but the countywide.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.