Advertisement

Barbara Bailey’s journey from Harlan to WKYT

By Sam Dick
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 1979, a young graduate from the University of Kentucky began reaching out to WKYT for a job in the newsroom.

Barbara Bailey had started her freshman year at UK as a music major, but her love of writing soon took her in a new direction: journalism.

She thought that would be at a newspaper, but eventually broadcasting won here over. But her journey into this new career was not easy, and it took Barbara’s determination and work ethic, mixed in with a natural talent, to find her way to reporting, and eventually the anchor desk.

Tuesday night, Sam Dick will take us down memory lane, first in Barbara’s home county, Harlan, and later the WKYT newsroom. We hope you’ll join us as Barbara prepares to sign off this Friday after 41-years in broadcasting.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain student achiever 9/22/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

$1M given to Eastern Kentucky University School of Business

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Louisville couple have donated $1 million to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business to support its Center for Professional Sales.

State

Kentucky wins quick federal approval for extra jobless aid

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky has won federal approval for another infusion of extra unemployment payments for many people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Savannah King

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Savannah graduated from Knox Central High School on the honor roll with a 3.8 GPA.

News

Six arrested on drug charges in Bell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Six people were arrested in Bell County on Monday night, with five charged with various drug-related offenses.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Pulaski and Laurel County have reported more than 700 cases each since the pandemic began in March. Pike County just crossed 400 cases this week.

News

New horseracing facilities coming to Whitley County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Southern Kentucky is on tap to receive not one, but two facilities to expand horse racing.

News

Fire at Fugate Entertainment Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

University of Pikeville in 72-hour quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

City of Hazard, Perry County announce tentative plans for Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
All plans depend on Governor Andy Beshear’s approval.

News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30pm forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30