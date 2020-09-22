$1M given to Eastern Kentucky University School of Business

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville couple have donated $1 million to the Eastern Kentucky University School of Business to support its Center for Professional Sales.

The center now bears the name of Louis and Maribeth Berman. Their gift will be used for space and equipment, increased faculty support, scholarships and more student competition opportunities.

The university said in a news release that the program offers a sales certificate but will add a minor in the spring, followed by a major.

Louis Berman is senior vice president with AssuredPartners. Maribeth Berman is a 1992 EKU graduate and former university administrator.

