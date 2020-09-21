Advertisement

W.Va. school color map updated; 2 orange, 4 red and 3 gold

Full list of canceled high school football games are below.
The map shows which counties can resume in person learning.
The map shows which counties can resume in person learning.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an update to the County Alert System map that determines what schools will be learning remotely for the upcoming.

Two counties are orange according the the updated map, Boone and Monangalia counties. This means these cannot return to in person instruction, competitions or sports practice, but sports can condition this coming week.

An orange label now indicates the county has from 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 people on a seven day rolling average. Previously, before the change last Tuesday, the label orange meant a county had over 10 cases per 100,000.

Three counties including Logan Wyoming, and Ohio are labeled gold.

The color gold was added to the map Tuesday which gives school districts the opportunity to decide on in-person instruction and sports conditioning. These counties have elevated community spread at 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 people or a 5% or less positivity rate for the county.

Kanawha, Putnam, Fayette, and Mingo are labeled red which means no in-person instruction or extracurricular activities are allowed according to the Department of Education.

On Tuesday, Mingo County was labeled gold under the new map system released by governor Jim Justice and the school district began one day of in-person instruction Thursday. Friday the county was moved to red.

For a breakdown of the changes from this week vs. last, click here.

Officials say any county in red is experiencing high community transmission. Under these conditions, all in-person instruction is suspended and remote learning plans are to be activated. Staff will provide essential support services, including meals, student engagement, and special education. All sports activities and competition will also be halted.

If a county is labeled red throughout the week the Department of Education will release an updated map. This week five counties including Kanawha, Putnam, Mingo, Fayette, and Monongalia turned red during the week on the Department of Education map.

Logan County moved from orange to gold on the map this week. The school district would be allowed to make a decision on in-person instruction but they voted to start school remote and operate as if the county is red.

Any school district in the yellow or green is allowed in-person instruction with a positivity rate of 4% or less for the county on a seven day rolling average.

Steubenville, Oh. at Wheeling Park

Ripley at Oak Hill

Capital at Huntington

Hurricane at St. Albans

Spring Valley at South Charleston

Sissonville at Herbert Hoover

Wayne at Nitro

Musselman at George Washington

Jefferson at Riverside (Sat.)

Mingo Central at Poca

Mount View at Tug Valley

Woodrow Wilson at Morgantown

University at Fairmont Senior

Chapmanville at Scott

Logan at Winfield

Buffalo at Williamstown

Summers County at Midland Trail

Meadow Bridge at South Harrison

Sherman at Ravenswood

Van at River View (Sat.)

Independence at Westside (Sat.)

