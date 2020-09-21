Advertisement

Watch: UK Football Coach Mark Stoops holds weekly news conference

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Sep. 21, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will kick off their 2020 football season this weekend in Auburn, Alabama against the number eight team in the country.

You can watch the news conference with Kentucky Head Football Coach Mark Stoops below:

The Cats take on the Tigers Saturday, September 26th at Noon on the SEC Network.

