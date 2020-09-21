Advertisement

WATCH | A conversation with Barbara Bailey

Barbara Bailey discusses her upcoming retirement after 41 years at WKYT
Barbara Bailey discusses her upcoming retirement after 41 years at WKYT
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here at WKYT, we’re celebrating the legacy of a longtime friend and colleague, Barbara Bailey, who is retiring next week.

Barb is Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor and she’s considered a trailblazer for women in the industry.

In our special, A conversation with Barbara Bailey, we a look back at her career that spans more than four decades:

