UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a learning experience for the University of Kentucky students and officials going back to class in a COVID-19 world.

“We’ve said all along we’re going to take a data-driven scientific approach to this challenge,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

The newest data they’re following is from wastewater testing in residence halls.

“It’s sort of an early warning indicator if you will,” Blanton said. “It gives you a sense if there might be some incident rate of the virus or of the disease in a specific place.”

Blanton wouldn’t name the individual residence halls, but he said that early warning is leading them to retest students in certain dorms.

That testing started Sunday, and they hope to complete it, as well as a random sample of students, by Wednesday.

“We’re asking several hundred students to retest as well,” Blanton said. “We’re going to be doing that again throughout the rest of the semester, sort of a sample of what’s going on on campus more broadly, and that sample kind of allows you to do that.”

They are two separate approaches that are both aimed at monitoring and controlling COVID-19 among students on campus.

“Our hope is that they see that we are willing to do whatever it takes to keep our campus community safe and healthy, and we’re concerned about the well being of our campus,” Blanton said. “And, if we need to employ additional steps we will.”

Officials are still discussing what kind of measures will be put in place before and after students leave campus for winter break.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

