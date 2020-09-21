Advertisement

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo(FDA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two types of thyroid medications were voluntarily recalled by their manufacturer following reports of adverse effects, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The NP Thyroid tablets produced by Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC recalled the NP Thyroid 15 and NP Thyroid120 after product testing revealed the lots were “sub-potent.”

“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.

Officials said at least the medications have led to at least four reports of adverse effects.

The company released the following statement:

“Patients being treated for hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), who receive sub potent NP Thyroid®, may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) which may include, fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight. There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development. In elderly patients and patients with underlying cardiac disease toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism may occur, such as cardiac pain, palpitations or cardiac arrhythmia.”

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Individuals currently taking the medications are advised not to discontinue use of the medication without first contacting their healthcare providers. Doctors should provide patients with further guidance and/or a replacement prescription.

Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo(FDA)
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo(FDA)
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo(FDA)

Anyone with questions or reports of adverse effects after taking the medication is asked to contact the FDA.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EKY native returning to the mountains for concert Friday night

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Floyd County's Josh Martin, a rising country music star in Nashville, will perform at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre.

News

One dead following Wayne County crash

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on KY 3106 in Monticello.

State

Federal courthouse closing this week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials at the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Customhouse confirmed it Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky’s old capitol, military history museum reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Visitors will have to follow health guidelines.

Latest News

News

New kind of license plate making debut in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new kind of Kentucky license plate has started appearing on vehicles across the state.

News

Ohio native searching for long lost twin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Frank Vasques knows in his heart that he has a twin brother out there that he has never met before.

Forecast

Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

State

WATCH | COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 11 hours ago
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

State

WATCH | UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s been a learning experience for the University of Kentucky students and officials going back to class in a COVID-19 world.

News

Area baseball and softball teams claim respective state championships

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Several area all-star teams took home their respective league championships over the weekend.