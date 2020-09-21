Study says dogs and cats can contract COVID-19 from humans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small study suggests that pet owners may be able to infect their four-legged friends with COVID-19.

New research shows there are “substantial” rates of coronavirus infection in dogs and cats whose owners have COVID-19.

Canadian researchers collected blood samples from eight cats and 10 dogs. The pet owners had all tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms consistent with the virus within weeks of the study.

The results showed the presence of coronavirus antibodies in seven cats and two of the dogs indicating past infection. The scientists say the cats were reported to have had respiratory or other illnesses around the time their owners were infected.

Experts say people with COVID-19 should not only stay away from other people in their household, but also their pets.

According to the CDC, infected pets might get sick or they might not have any symptoms. Of the pets that have gotten sick, most only had mild illness and fully recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.