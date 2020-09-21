Advertisement

Students react to UK’s plan for random COVID-19 testing

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK is trying two new ways to clamp down on outbreaks before they start: random student testing and wastewater testing.

University officials say they hope the methods will help them better identify trouble spots and get a picture of how the virus is spreading on campus.

Monday, we spoke with students about the new policies and how they feel about them.

“I mean, the numbers haven’t been terrible and I’m glad we’re still staying open," said freshman Emily Bechtol. So, whatever they have to do, I agree with it.”

“They’re being really good about the social distancing and the mask policies," said Kelsey Watson, freshman. "And I’m glad they have the free testing within, and I think that’s helping keep UK open.”

Bechtol and Watson spoke with our crew right after they got tested for COVID-19.

Other students we spoke with say the level of commitment from the university gives them an extra level of comfort.

“Just knowing that testing isn’t completely done and that Kentucky is still concerned about the testing and the virus may be spreading," said Ty Odom, sophomore. "So, it’s always good to know that they’re keeping the student population’s health as a priority here.”

Odom says the random testing is what makes him feel safer.

“I think even if some people might be a little opposed to it," Odom said. "I think it will it just provide us with more accurate numbers even if those numbers are higher. I think the university is making the right steps towards more effective testing and more effective testing methods.”

UK started it’s testing on Sunday and hopes to complete it by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mary Breckinridge Festival in Leslie County canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph posted on her Facebook page Monday that this year’s Mary Breckinridge Festival will not happen due to the pandemic.

State

David McAtee’s mother, niece file wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The mother and niece of a popular restaurant owner who was shot dead by law enforcement have filed a lawsuit against LMPD, the Kentucky National Guard and several officers.

State

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday announced a state of emergency as it prepares for a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 406 new COVID-19 cases Monday, only one new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Harlan County announces day to honor Barbara Bailey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The story of Barbara Bailey’s life and career is rooted in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Hazard ARH hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Hazard ARH is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the medical mall.

Forecast

Fall officially begins with sunshine and comfortable temperatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue for the first official day of fall!

State

Lexington doctor weighs in on concerns of infections spreading as we head into fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The leaves are changing colors and the weather is getting cooler, and as we head into fall, health experts say we are likely to see more cases of COVID-19.

News

Perry County schools plan to reopen next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The school district plans to start in-person learning back up for the first time in nearly seven months.

News

Son of Menifee Co. jailer accused of killing his wife

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

News

Keeneland announces plans for new racing facilities in Southeastern Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The proposed facilities will feature live Standardbred racing and historical racing machines for guests from Kentucky and beyond.