MENIFEE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The son of a Kentucky jailer is accused of killing his wife.

Billy Maze is charged with murder.

His father is the Menifee County jailer.

The Menifee County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to help with the investigation.

Maze is set to be arraigned Tuesday.

