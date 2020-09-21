Robert Goforth indicted by grand jury for strangulation, assault charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A grand jury in Laurel County indicted State Representative Robert Goforth.

Goforth was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

Goforth is accused of choking Amy Goforth and hitting her in the head causing an injury on April 21.

State Democrats are once again calling on the former gubernatorial candidate to resign.

