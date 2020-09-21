Pumpkin patch or petting zoo? Pike County business planning fall festivities

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Antiques by the Creek is filling the fall calendar with festivities. The Pike County antique shop is opening its property for fall activities during the month of October.

Pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires and a zipline will be open to the community beginning Saturday, Oct. 3. A petting zoo, “corn dig” game and other booths will also be available. Store owner Rob Elkins says he and his wife are always searching for ways to give back to the children in the community and opening their land for fun is one way they can do that.

“There’s so many kids here that don’t get to go to pumpkin patches and other places and don’t get to do this stuff," Elkins said.

He said the expense of traveling out of the area to do the same activities that are available at home should not have to be put on a parent’s shoulders. So, he wants to keep things cheap to allow more people to take advantage of the space.

“The Lord has provided for us and give us blessings— bountiful blessings. And it’s not that we’re rich. We just like to share what we have," he said. “Basically, what we’re doing is charging what it cost us. We’re not trying to make money. We’re doing this for the kids.”

For $15, a family of four can enter the space and enjoy the festivities. That price also includes pumpkins for the kids to take home to carve or paint on-site.

Elkins said the petting zoo and zipline are some of the things he is most excited to offer.

“Our animals will have more fun than anybody,” he laughed.

He said a booth will also be available to teach Bible lessons since many kids were unable to attend Vacation Bible School due to the pandemic. He said he is blessed to provide these things to people and blesses to live in a community that supports activities like these.

“We’ve had calls from tons of people in the community, just wanting to come and volunteer and help," he said. ”Our community is so giving and loving and loves that this is going to go in here in their community. And they’re so helpful with everything we do."

The “3-Mile Creek Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo” will operate every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

