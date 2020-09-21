Advertisement

Petition calling for student loans to be cancelled gains nearly 600K signatures

The petition on change.org titled “Pandemic Economic Response: Cancel Student Loans by Executive Order!” has a goal of reaching 1,000,000 signatures.
(KSFY)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A petition calling for an Executive order to cancel student loan debt has gained nearly 600,000 signatures.

The petition on change.org titled “Pandemic Economic Response: Cancel Student Loans by Executive Order!” has a goal of reaching 1,000,000 signatures. It had 598,552 as of September 20, 2020.

The petition cites a potential booming economy as the reason the president should consider this option.

“The President could issue an executive order cancelling all of the student loans that the federal government holds- about 85% of all student debt. Nothing would be added to the national debt, and no tax appropriation would be needed. This is- by far- the least expensive, and most expedient way to inject trillions into the economy," the petition reads.

The petition also states young people are suffering due to the large amounts of money borrowed for school and high interest rates, therefore making it nearly impossible for students to pay off their debt.

“Lives and livelihoods are being wrecked en masse. Young people aren’t getting married, starting families, businesses or buying homes. Older people are being forced to cash in their retirements. Families are being torn apart. People are fleeing the country. Some are even committing suicide,” the petition reads.

The petition was created by studentloanjustice.org and directed to President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio native searching for long lost twin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Frank Vasques knows in his heart that he has a twin brother out there that he has never met before.

Forecast

Last day of summer features sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The perfect forecast we had this weekend will follow us into the new week. Unfortunately, some changes are on the way in the coming days.

State

WATCH | COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 4 hours ago
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

State

WATCH | UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s been a learning experience for the University of Kentucky students and officials going back to class in a COVID-19 world.

News

Area baseball and softball teams claim respective state championships

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Several area all-star teams took home their respective league championships over the weekend.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 testing site vandalized; healthcare workers clear up testing rumors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
“False positives” and “power to the people.” Words graffitied on the brick of the Walgreens on Executive Drive, now a COVID-19 testing site.

State

UK wastewater testing in residence halls leads to retesting some students for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sunday, the University of Kentucky began retesting students for COVID-19 in response to wastewater testing of residence halls and a new random sample testing approach.

News

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Martin County native celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Mills' friends and family came out to her birthday party at Lafferty Medical Clinic to celebrate her milestone.

National

Foot Locker stores to be voter registration sites

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
At the more than 2,000 shoe store locations, people will be able to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

News

Organizers looking to educate public on Narcan benefits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Public training sessions were held at the Floyd County Community Center on Sunday.