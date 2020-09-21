Advertisement

Perry County schools plan to reopen next week

The school district plans to start in-person learning back up for the first time in nearly seven months.
Perry County Schools
Perry County Schools(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Many schools prepare to open their doors to students as the Governor’s guidelines allow schools to open on September 28th.

The Perry County school district will welcome students back into the classroom on September 29th.

Jonathan Jett, Perry County Superintendent, says with the doors reopening students will see changes beyond wearing masks.

“It’s going to look different of course temperature checks will be taken before any students enter the building. The staff will do temperature checks as well as a health screener,” said Jett. "Students will pick up breakfast when they enter the building and go directly to the classroom or the space that they are assigned to for that day. They will stay there the entire day with exception of bathroom breaks. "

The weekly schedule will also look different.

“We are going to make Monday a workday for teachers so all students would be participating virtually through NTI on Mondays,” said Jett. “We trust our plan and we trust the processes we have in place but we don’t trust the virus so we are hopeful that we can stay in session. We know there will be cases with students and staff that’s unavoidable.”

Jett says they are excited to welcome students back because it is where students need to be.

“The students that I’ve talk to they are extremely excited to be back. You know with the start of athletics I think people are ready to get back out and get involved and participate in things.”

Getting prepared to start in-person learning back up for the first time in nearly seven months.

The full NTI option is still available for students and if that option is chosen they ask students to plan in advance because the NTI program is planned for six weeks.

