One dead following Wayne County crash

(AP Images)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway in Wayne County following a deadly crash on Sunday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on KY 3106 in Monticello.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT Zebediah Davis, 32, of Monticello, was traveling west on the highway when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County coroner.

No word on what might have led to the crash.

