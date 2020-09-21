Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday in North Carolina
The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her 107th birthday Saturday, WBTV reported.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her birthday Saturday, WBTV reported.
Sgt. Dot Cole, from Kannapolis, North Carolina celebrated her 107th birthday.
According to the City of Kannapolis, Sgt. Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during WWII.
“She completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico primarily in an administrative role,” said the city in a Tweet.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.