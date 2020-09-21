Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday in North Carolina

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her birthday Saturday, WBTV reported.

Sgt. Dot Cole, from Kannapolis, North Carolina celebrated her 107th birthday.

According to the City of Kannapolis, Sgt. Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during WWII.

“She completed her training at Camp Lejeune and was then stationed at Quantico primarily in an administrative role,” said the city in a Tweet.

