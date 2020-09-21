Mary Breckinridge Festival in Leslie County canceled due to COVID-19

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials announced the cancelation of another Eastern Kentucky festival on Monday.

Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph posted on her Facebook page that this year’s Mary Breckinridge Festival will not happen due to the pandemic.

Mayor Joseph said in the post the decision came following recent spikes in COVID-19.

The festival would have taken place the first weekend in October.

