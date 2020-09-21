Advertisement

Mary Breckinridge Festival in Leslie County canceled due to COVID-19

(WJRT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials announced the cancelation of another Eastern Kentucky festival on Monday.

Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph posted on her Facebook page that this year’s Mary Breckinridge Festival will not happen due to the pandemic.

Mayor Joseph said in the post the decision came following recent spikes in COVID-19.

The festival would have taken place the first weekend in October.

