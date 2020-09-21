Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released the latest coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Bell County Health Department announced five new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases up to 468. 41 of the cases are considered active, 26 of which are in long-term care facilities.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced 50 new confirmed positive cases and five probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday. 33 of the newly announced cases were from Knott County, bringing that county’s total to 162 cases. 13 of the newly announced cases were from Leslie County, bringing the total case count to 64. Seven of the newly announced cases were in Letcher County, bringing the countywide total up to 117 cases. One of the new cases was from Perry County, bringing the county’s case total to 328 cases. And one of the new cases was from Wolfe County, bringing the county’s case total to 33.

The Estill County Health Department announced that there were 162 total positive cases in the county as of Monday, with 42 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley Health Department announced six new confirmed cases and nine new probable cases in Clay County, along with 16 new cases from the Manchester Federal Correctional Institute. This brings the total number of cases in Clay County to 347. They also announced seven new confirmed cases and five new probable cases in Jackson County, bringing the county total to 343 cases. Finally, the department announced two new confirmed cases and four new probable cases in Rockcastle County, bringing the county total to 164 cases.

In Harlan County, the health department announced three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 417 cases.

The Knox County Health Department announced 11 new cases on Monday, with one of those being a child. This brings the total number of cases up to 450, with 67 cases active.

The Laurel County Health department announced 27 new cases from Saturday through Monday: nine cases on Saturday, six cases on Sunday, and 12 new cases on Monday. The county’s total count now sits at 752 cases, 208 of which are considered active.

Pike County has crossed 400 cases of COVID-19, with Monday’s report from the Pike County Health Department announcing four new cases in the last three days, bringing the countywide total to 403 cases. 47 of the 403 cases are considered active.

The Whitley County Health Department announced ten new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total up to 292 total cases.

