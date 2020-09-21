Advertisement

LMPD declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics served a warrant at her apartment in March. (Source: Facebook)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday announced a state of emergency as it prepares for a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

WAVE 3 News obtained a memo sent by LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder, addressed to all personnel, that read in part:

“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Reponse Plan and collective bargaining agreements until further notice.”

Earlier Monday, LMPD had canceled all requested off days for officers effective immediately. The decision came after talks among department leaders about their expectations for a possible announcement in the Taylor case being made “soon.”

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her apartment in March. Her death has sparked more than 100 days of protests around the city.

“Effective immediately, all off-days are hereby canceled and vacation requests that have not already been submitted and approved are canceled until further notice,” an LMPD statement addressed to all personnel read in part.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters were told members of the department’s Special Response Team were given orders to start preparing, as well as other units within the department.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

WAVE 3 News reached out to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office to confirm whether the case was being presented to a grand jury Monday. The office declined to comment.

WAVE 3 News also asked Cameron’s spokesperson if the attorney general would make a public announcement about the decision promptly after his office finishes deliberating. Cameron is not obligated to release the grand jury’s findings immediately.

Last week, WAVE 3 News reported the federal buildings in downtown Louisville were going to be closed this week, with federal forces summoned to protect the buildings.

