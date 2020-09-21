Lexington doctor weighs in on concerns of infections spreading as we head into fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The leaves are changing colors and the weather is getting cooler, and as we head into fall, health experts say we are likely to see more cases of COVID-19.

“A lot of it is we tend to go inside more," Dr. Ryan Staton said. "We’re closer to other people, closer confines, indoor settings.”

Dr. Stanton, an ER physician, says having more people indoors will make it more difficult to control the spread of COVID-19. An issue of concern to some.

“I know that there’s a lot of people out there that don’t really see it as serious as it is," Kayla Fiasco said.

But others feel we’ll keep seeing much of what we’re already seeing.

“People are close together now," Tru Morgan said. "If you look around and go in stores, they’re close there.”

Whether or not you agree, experts say cooler weather means a higher chance of getting sick. That’s why they’re telling people to be extra cautious.

“Disinfecting, continuing your hand hygiene, distancing as much as possible, getting that flu shot as early as you can," Dr. Stanton said.

